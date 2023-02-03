Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Trading Up 12.5%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating) was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 125,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 123,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Altiplano Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.01 million and a P/E ratio of -10.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Altiplano Metals

(Get Rating)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altiplano Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altiplano Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.