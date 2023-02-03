Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

Altra Industrial Motion has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Altra Industrial Motion has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

AIMC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.27. The company had a trading volume of 375,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.18. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $61.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.43 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIMC. Robert W. Baird cut Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Institutional Trading of Altra Industrial Motion

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 111.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter valued at approximately $709,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 67.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 31.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Further Reading

