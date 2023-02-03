Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Altria Group updated its FY23 guidance to $4.98 to $5.13 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.98-$5.13 EPS.

MO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.91. 10,241,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,083,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.81. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

