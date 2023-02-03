Altrius Capital Management Inc Acquires 321,263 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,088,846 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,263 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria makes up approximately 1.8% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBVA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.47. 497,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,632. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.07) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.65) to €5.50 ($5.98) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.80 ($6.30) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

