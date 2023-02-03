Altrius Capital Management Inc Acquires 5,433 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 1.9% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.24. The stock had a trading volume of 361,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,237. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.68 and a 200-day moving average of $150.34. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $167.51. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

