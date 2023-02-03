Altrius Capital Management Inc Acquires New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $606.10. 406,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,606. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $562.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.15.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

