Altrius Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,823 shares during the period. TotalEnergies makes up about 1.9% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth $40,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 140.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $61.26. 495,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,333. The firm has a market cap of $159.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $65.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.529 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.