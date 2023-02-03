Altrius Capital Management Inc Buys 835 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 133,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 106,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

Duke Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $3.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.73. 946,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,995. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.