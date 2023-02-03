Altrius Capital Management Inc Buys 9,140 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Toyota Motor comprises about 1.8% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 62.5% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 629.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TM traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.85. 75,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $203.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.39.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.78). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $66.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TM shares. UBS Group cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

