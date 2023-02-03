Altrius Capital Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Altrius Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,601 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $806,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.84. 1,836,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,197,651. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.82 and its 200-day moving average is $141.86. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $334.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

