Altrius Capital Management Inc Decreases Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 673,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods

In other news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 760,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

B&G Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

BGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

NYSE:BGS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,791. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.32 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -135.71%.

B&G Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Articles

