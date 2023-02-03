Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $255,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.73. The stock had a trading volume of 946,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,995. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average of $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

