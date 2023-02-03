Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Altrius Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,923 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.0% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 40,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $142,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 88.9% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 134,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $44.20. 6,412,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,606,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average of $47.73. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.