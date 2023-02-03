Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Altrius Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,923 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,412,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,606,047. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $248.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

