Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $4.90 Million Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,823 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTE. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,693,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.67) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.26. 495,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

