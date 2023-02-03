Altrius Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 94,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 1.7 %

Intel stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,382,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,598,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,797 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

