Altrius Capital Management Inc Purchases 321,263 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,088,846 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 321,263 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria makes up approximately 1.8% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBVA. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.28) to €7.00 ($7.61) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.07) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.65) to €5.50 ($5.98) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.2 %

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.47. 497,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,632. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Articles

