Altrius Capital Management Inc Sells 9,506 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Altrius Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,506 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:C traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.17. 5,282,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,766,207. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.