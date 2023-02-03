Altrius Capital Management Inc Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Altrius Capital Management Inc cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,601 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $806,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.8% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $335,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.84. 1,836,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,197,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.82 and its 200-day moving average is $141.86. The firm has a market cap of $334.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

