Altrius Capital Management Inc Trims Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Altrius Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,594 shares during the quarter. Ryder System makes up 1.3% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Ryder System worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 2.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 2.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.50. The company had a trading volume of 37,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,980. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.36. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,550.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on R shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

