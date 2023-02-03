Altrius Capital Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,556 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $71,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 8.4% in the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 196,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 18.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 102,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 37.3% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,262,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,485,922. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

