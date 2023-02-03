Amaze World One Day Volume Reaches $31,582.66 (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $29.26 million and approximately $31,582.66 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amaze World token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002469 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Amaze World has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00424738 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,785.58 or 0.28970425 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.54 or 0.00467078 BTC.

Amaze World’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

