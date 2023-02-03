American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Stock Price Up 5.7%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 230,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 797,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

AXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 959.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,175,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

