American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.76 and last traded at $58.67. 12,610 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $57.58.
American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.69.
