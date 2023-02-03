American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.93 and last traded at $31.73. 5,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 5,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

American Conservative Values ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Conservative Values ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000.

