American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Raised to $112.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $94.55 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average is $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

