American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,212 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in American International Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,376,000 after buying an additional 473,756 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,455,000 after buying an additional 173,366 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,879,000 after buying an additional 89,254 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in American International Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,068,000 after buying an additional 1,146,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in American International Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,751,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,583,000 after buying an additional 66,652 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $58.30. 1,540,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,463. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.