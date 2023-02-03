American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.4% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.06.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE AMT traded down $6.81 on Friday, hitting $220.58. 975,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,773. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,848 shares of company stock worth $1,567,721. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.