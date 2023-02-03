American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,486,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of American Tower by 43.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,004,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,781,000 after buying an additional 440,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,848 shares of company stock worth $1,567,721 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Tower Trading Up 0.1 %

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.06.

NYSE AMT opened at $227.39 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.05%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Articles

