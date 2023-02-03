American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CTO Sells $21,122.72 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CTO Serkan Kutan sold 5,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $21,122.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 641,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Serkan Kutan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Serkan Kutan sold 15,903 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $59,159.16.

Shares of AMWL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,256. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 95.00%. Equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMWL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Well by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,327,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,387,000 after purchasing an additional 735,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Well by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,054,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,172 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in American Well by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,997 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Well by 15.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 11,867,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Well by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after acquiring an additional 250,994 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

