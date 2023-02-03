AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 1.6 %

ABC stock opened at $158.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.79. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $134.63 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,659.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,257,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,401,382. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 716.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

