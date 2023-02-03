Amgen (AMG) Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Amgen has a total market cap of $99.98 million and approximately $116,740.32 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amgen has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Amgen token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.05 or 0.00422026 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,756.11 or 0.28785437 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.63 or 0.00467095 BTC.

About Amgen

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.00003616 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,055.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

