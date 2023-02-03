Aminex (LON:AEX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.04

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.05 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01), with a volume of 5,430,632 shares changing hands.

Aminex Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.32 million and a P/E ratio of -5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Aminex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.