Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Analog Devices by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $179.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.49. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $180.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.14.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.