Analysts Issue Forecasts for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXTA. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.54.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9,486.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,782 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,015 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,728 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 776.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,617 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

