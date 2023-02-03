Analysts Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT at $16.86

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EDIT. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $792.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.87. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

