Analysts Set HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Target Price at $55.08

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HDELY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €43.00 ($46.74) to €41.00 ($44.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($47.83) to €49.00 ($53.26) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €65.00 ($70.65) to €60.00 ($65.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

