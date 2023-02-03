Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Up 6.6%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 320,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 929,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANGI shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Angi to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Angi in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $498.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $144,492.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 48,570 shares of company stock worth $145,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 11.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

