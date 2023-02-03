AON (NYSE:AON) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. AON’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS.

AON Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $9.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.95. The company had a trading volume of 748,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $309.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. AON has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98.

Get AON alerts:

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Institutional Trading of AON

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AON by 22.1% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Kidder Stephen W bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AON shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.56.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.