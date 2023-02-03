AON (NYSE:AON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share.

AON Trading Down 2.9 %

AON stock traded down $9.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.66. 774,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,624. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. AON has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 22.1% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Kidder Stephen W purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

