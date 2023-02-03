Apollo Currency (APL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $594,699.43

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $11.46 million and approximately $594,699.43 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00090976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00064567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010594 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00024895 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004450 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

