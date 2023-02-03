Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,109 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.45. 1,067,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,144,904. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.