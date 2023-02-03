Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 95.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter worth $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 43.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

JD.com Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.46. 1,044,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,066,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.07 and a beta of 0.44. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $78.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.48.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. JD.com had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $34.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.