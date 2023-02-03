Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,507 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.06. 2,782,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,383,103. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.65.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.