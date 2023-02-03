Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,307,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,139,000 after buying an additional 631,426 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of 3M by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,283,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,093,000 after buying an additional 452,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,856,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.60. 175,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,703,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.78 and its 200-day moving average is $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $164.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.72%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.