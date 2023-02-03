Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.03 Million Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DBMF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,456. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $35.14.

