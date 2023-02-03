Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE APLE opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.13%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,934.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7,602.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.