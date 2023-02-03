Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $173.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.31.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $149.90 on Friday. Apple has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Apple by 53.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

