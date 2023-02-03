Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AIT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AIT opened at $145.91 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $149.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.