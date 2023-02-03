Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,596 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $124.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.69. The stock has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

